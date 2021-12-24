Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 362,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 162,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

