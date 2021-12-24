Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.07. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 27,301 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.