Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Sands Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 3.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 4.16% of Atlassian worth $2,237,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.83.

TEAM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.92. 1,086,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.52. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

