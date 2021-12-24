Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.40

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as low as C$14.09. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 17,143 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on AI. TD Securities cut their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.40. The stock has a market cap of C$600.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 94.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0269927 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

