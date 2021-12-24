Auctus (AUC) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $13,437.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00384465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,062,105 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

