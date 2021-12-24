Auto Market Capitalization Tops $36.39 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Auto has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and $7.27 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auto has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $686.64 or 0.01325194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.