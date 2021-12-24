Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 29,048 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 220,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

