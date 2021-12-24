Auxano Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Auxano Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 6.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $262.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.