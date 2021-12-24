Auxano Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 19.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.93% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 391,282 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,602,000.

JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.