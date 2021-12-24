Auxano Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

