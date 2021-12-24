Avalon Advisory Group Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avalon Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.2% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.