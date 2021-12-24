Avalon Advisory Group Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avalon Advisory Group owned about 0.20% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,876,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $148.83 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.83.

