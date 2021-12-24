Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

