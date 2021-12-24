Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Avient worth $119,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 93.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

