Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 368,525 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASM shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.