Axcella Health (AXLA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA):

12/23/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company's principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "

12/21/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Axcella Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

12/14/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Axcella Health had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,831. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

