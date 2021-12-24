AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $8.80 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

