B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.03 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 245.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $154.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

