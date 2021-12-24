B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 356,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,590.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.