BaaSid Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $562,955.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006993 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

