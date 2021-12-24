Badger DAO Achieves Market Cap of $190.51 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $17.11 or 0.00033707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $190.51 million and $11.98 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,131,766 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

