Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

