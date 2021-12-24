Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

