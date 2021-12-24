Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXPD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $130.76 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

