Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

MET opened at $61.78 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

