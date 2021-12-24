Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in ASML by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $801.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $477.08 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $805.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

