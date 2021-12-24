Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.