Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 593 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

