Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,406 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after buying an additional 122,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $99.53 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

