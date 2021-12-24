Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 47.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 117.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 171.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $349.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.73 and a 200-day moving average of $353.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

