Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 61,679 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

