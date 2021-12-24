Bank of America Corp DE Buys 475,526 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $77,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Argus dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

PNW opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

