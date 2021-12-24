Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.51

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.39. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKEAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.