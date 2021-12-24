Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.42. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,319 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

