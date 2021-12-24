Bao Finance Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $469,316.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.27 or 0.07912021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,054.61 or 1.00128337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

