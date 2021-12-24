Barclays Lowers Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) to Hold

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

OCDX stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 18,636,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

