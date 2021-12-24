Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $698.55

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 698.55 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 745.20 ($9.85). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 738.60 ($9.76), with a volume of 780,696 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.38) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 810 ($10.70) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.36) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.03) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 817.44 ($10.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 691.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 698.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.56), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($695,069.68). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($66,093.53).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

