BASIC (BASIC) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. BASIC has a total market cap of $50.64 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

