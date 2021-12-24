Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.87. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 65,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

