Beacon Reaches Market Cap of $497,159.05 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $497,159.05 and $1,892.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00028341 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

