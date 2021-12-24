Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Beam has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and $8.38 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015863 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 103,975,960 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

