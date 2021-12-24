BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 29.4% Lower This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000962 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001011 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,315 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

