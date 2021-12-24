Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $248.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

