Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00233353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00497846 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

