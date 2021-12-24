Bella Protocol Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.73 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

