Bender Robert & Associates Buys 27,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,028.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 837,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,690,000 after buying an additional 327,476 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

