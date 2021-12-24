Bender Robert & Associates Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $212,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 158.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 690,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

