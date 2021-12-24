Bender Robert & Associates Has $24.21 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 7.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

