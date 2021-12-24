Bender Robert & Associates Has $4.10 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.