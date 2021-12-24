Bender Robert & Associates Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 1.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.